You might also like

You might also like

A host of turnovers and an inability to run the football proved too much for Florida A&M to overcome in a 38-24 loss to the University of South Florida.

Here is why the Rattlers came out on the losing end Saturday night in Tampa:



All-SWAC QB Jeremy Moussa continued to be off target.

Florida A&M committed five turnovers on the evening, which led to 10 South Florida points. FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa completed 24-of-43 passes for 374 yards and a touchdown but threw three interceptions. The Rattlers also fumbled twice.

The Rattlers could not run it

The Rattlers’ ground game was non-existent against the Bulls. In South Florida’s season opener, against Western Kentucky, the defense allowed 5.6 yards per carry and 129 yards. However, the South Florida defense was far more stingy against the Rattlers, allowing only 19 yards on the ground, and a microscopic 0.7 yards per carry.

The Rattlers defense was sack-happy

Florida A&M’s defense was able to sack USF quarterback Byrum Brown six times. Two of those sacks came from senior linebacker Isaiah Major, who also added 11 tackles and three tackles for losses. Defensive lineman Gentle Hunt had 1.5 sacks, Allen Smith and Johnny Cheney Jr. had a sack each. Anthony Dunn Jr. added half a sack.

Florida A&M (1-1) faces West Florida next Saturday in the home opener.