You might also like

You might also like

The Boombox Classic featuring longtime SWAC rivals Jackson State and Southern will be played in front of a capacity crowd.

According to Southern officials, the non-conference game, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, is officially sold out.

🚨ATTENTION 🚨 Jaguar Nation, this Saturday contest vs Jackson State is officially sold out, including the Jaguar Den. The last hard sell out was in 2000 vs Morris Brown (homecoming game). Can’t wait to see you Saturday night in A.W. Mumford Stadium. #GoJags |… pic.twitter.com/CLTcb22Kub — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) September 8, 2023

The last officially sell out at Southern was in 2000 when the Jaguars hosted Morris Brown for its homecoming game.

“It’s going to be exciting, electrifying,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said earlier this week about the rivalry. “Two of the top HBCUs, you couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere. You know it’s going to be sold out, people standing, tailgates. That’s what HBCUs are all about. That’s what people want to see. That’s why you tell young men to come to your university, to see games of this nature.”

Jackson State has won three consecutive games in the longtime series, including the 2023 SWAC Championship Game.