Former Mississippi Valley State baseball coach Doug Shanks has died, the school announced.

“Sadly, the family of MVSU grieves the loss of former longtime Head Baseball Coach and Hall of Fame inductee, Doug Shanks, MVSU, said in a post on Twitter (now known as X). “Shanks coached from 2000-2014, won more than 250 games, produced professional athletes, and had multiple winning seasons. Condolences to the Shanks family.”

Shanks coached the Devils for 15 seasons from 2000 to 2014. He led MVSU to a program record 35 wins in 2004, and the Delta Devils won at least 20 games in a season five times with Shanks at the helm.

Upon his retirement in 2014, Shanks said he was proud of the impact he had on players off the field.

“That’s what I’m most proud of,” said Shanks at the time. “I got a chance to see these kids get their degrees and become not only good athletes but good people.”