You might also like

You might also like

The ongoing partnership between Grambling State University and Adidas has birthed multiple school-specific shoes that have included current Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell’s previous signature sneaker, the D.O.N. Issue 4.

Introducing our FIRST licensed @adidas Lifestyle shoe. The Grambling State Rivalry Low features a retro 80's look that works for everything from the classroom to kickoff. 👟🔥#teamadidas #GramFam

SHOP NOW: https://t.co/kBlpRV8Xuz pic.twitter.com/zRLRmH16mw — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) September 1, 2023

The latest Grambling-branded shoe from the Three Stripes brand is the Rivalry Low. It features a black textile upper with yellow-bordered chenille Adidas Three Stripes branding seen on the lateral and medial sides. Grambling’s “G” logo has its home on both tongues, with a black and yellow pattern on the insole reminiscent of the aforementioned D.O.N. Issue 4.

Underneath resides an off-white midsole and a branded off-white and black rubber outsole, completing the retro-inspired aesthetic.

The “Grambling State” Adidas Rivalry Low is currently available at adidas.com, where they carry a $110 sticker price.