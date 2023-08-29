Now that the NFL preseason is officially over, teams face some difficult decisions with mandatory roster reductions.
Teams are expected to trim their rosters down to 53 players today, which could bring good and bad news for several HBCU players.
While it is possible that we could see numerous HBCU names announced being cut by their respective team, it does not mean they will not be part of an NFL team in the future.
If they are not announced as part of a team’s 53-man roster, a player could still have their waivers claimed by another team or be signed to their current team’s practice squad.
Here, we will track the whereabouts of all HBCU talent in play as reports come down.
53-man Roster Additions
Terron Armstead OL, Miami Dolphins
Kion Smith OL, Miami Dolphins
Tytus Howard OL, Houston Texans
Joshua Williams DB, Kansas City Chiefs
Markquese Bell S, Dallas Cowboys
Jamie Gillan P, New York Giants
Danny Johnson DB, Washington Commanders
Trent Scott OL, Washington Commanders
James Houston DE, Detroit Lions
Emanuel Wilson RB, Green Bay Packers
KhaDarel Hodge WR, Atlanta Falcons
Ricky Lee OL, Carolina Panthers
Cobie Durant DB, Los Angeles Rams
Javon Hargrave DL, San Francisco 49ers
Claimed off Waivers
Isaiah Land LB, Indianapolis Colts *waived by Dallas Cowboys
Claudin Cherelus LB, Carolina Panthers *waived by New York Jets
Added to Practice Squad
Andrew Farmer LB, Los Angeles Chargers
De’Shaan Dixon LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Keenan Isaac DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Shaq Davis WR, New Orleans Saints
Mark Evans II OL, New Orleans Saints
Xavier Smith WR, Los Angeles Rams
Waived
Aubrey Miller II LB, Miami Dolphins
Shemar Bridges WR, Baltimore Ravens
Darius Hagans RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Alex Taylor OT, Dallas Cowboys
Joshua Pryor DL, Washington Commanders
Jadakis Bonds WR, Green Bay Packers
Chris Blair, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Darryl Johnson LB, San Francisco 49ers
Placed on Injured Reserve
Isaiah Bolden DB, New England Patriots
