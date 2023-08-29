You might also like

Now that the NFL preseason is officially over, teams face some difficult decisions with mandatory roster reductions.

Teams are expected to trim their rosters down to 53 players today, which could bring good and bad news for several HBCU players.

While it is possible that we could see numerous HBCU names announced being cut by their respective team, it does not mean they will not be part of an NFL team in the future.

If they are not announced as part of a team’s 53-man roster, a player could still have their waivers claimed by another team or be signed to their current team’s practice squad.

Here, we will track the whereabouts of all HBCU talent in play as reports come down.

53-man Roster Additions

Terron Armstead OL, Miami Dolphins

Kion Smith OL, Miami Dolphins

Tytus Howard OL, Houston Texans

Joshua Williams DB, Kansas City Chiefs

Markquese Bell S, Dallas Cowboys

Jamie Gillan P, New York Giants

Danny Johnson DB, Washington Commanders

Trent Scott OL, Washington Commanders

James Houston DE, Detroit Lions

Emanuel Wilson RB, Green Bay Packers

KhaDarel Hodge WR, Atlanta Falcons

Ricky Lee OL, Carolina Panthers

Cobie Durant DB, Los Angeles Rams

Javon Hargrave DL, San Francisco 49ers

Claimed off Waivers

Isaiah Land LB, Indianapolis Colts *waived by Dallas Cowboys

Claudin Cherelus LB, Carolina Panthers *waived by New York Jets

Added to Practice Squad

Andrew Farmer LB, Los Angeles Chargers

De’Shaan Dixon LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Keenan Isaac DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shaq Davis WR, New Orleans Saints

Mark Evans II OL, New Orleans Saints

Xavier Smith WR, Los Angeles Rams

Waived

Aubrey Miller II LB, Miami Dolphins

Shemar Bridges WR, Baltimore Ravens

Darius Hagans RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Alex Taylor OT, Dallas Cowboys

Joshua Pryor DL, Washington Commanders

Jadakis Bonds WR, Green Bay Packers

Chris Blair, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Darryl Johnson LB, San Francisco 49ers

Placed on Injured Reserve

Isaiah Bolden DB, New England Patriots