Former Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. was cut by the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

The one-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in May and had seemingly performed well in training camp.

I’m not done ☝️ — Aubrey Miller jr. (@Loose_Qannon) August 28, 2023

Miller was named to the 2022 FCS All-American by Athlon Sports and was selected as a second-team nod to the American Football Coaches Association. He also was named Associated Press FCS All-America and Stats Perform FCS All-American.

Miller still has a shot to remain with the Dolphins on its practice squad, or he could sign with another team.