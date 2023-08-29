You might also like

Former Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land is expected to be waived by the Dallas Cowboys, according to the Dallas Morning News,

Land signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent shortly after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cowboys informed LB Isaiah Land he's been waived, a person familiar with the decision said. The undrafted rookie from Florida A&M flashed this preseason and will receive an invite to the practice squad if he clears waivers. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 29, 2023

The former Buck Buchanan Award winner played in all three Cowboys preseason games. He registered seven total tackles (three solo), a sack, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.

It is also being reported that he will receive an invite to the Cowboys’ practice squad should he clear waivers.