With the start of the HBCU football season only days away, there is still more recognition to go around for some of the top names in the sport.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl has released its Senior Bowl Watch list that features nine HBCU football players.

Jarveon Howard RB, Alcorn State

Jarveon Howard burst onto the scene in his first season with Alcorn State last season. Transferring from Syracuse, Howard put up 1,275 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns on his way to being named to the All-SWAC First Team.

Kendall Bohler DB, Florida A&M

Kendall Bohler had a breakout year for the Rattlers last season. He recorded 23 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, and a blocked kick.

Javan Morgan DB, Florida A&M

The second Florida A&M defensive back selected to the list, Javan Morgan also had a breakout performance for the Rattlers in 2022. Morgan finished with 42 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and four pass breakups. He was named to the All-SWAC Second Team.

Marcus Riley WR, Florida A&M

Completing the hat trick of Florida A&M selections is wide receiver Marcus Riley. Transferring from Bethune-Cookman, Riley led the Wildcats with 39 receptions for 563 yards and scored five touchdowns last season. The Rattlers’ receiver is in search of his first-ever all-conference selection this year.

Sundiata Anderson DL, Grambling State

There is a lot of hype surrounding Grambling State defensive lineman Sundiata Anderson.

The SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year selection filled the stat sheet in 2022, with 50 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups. Anderson was also named to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list and The Athletic’s College Football Freaks list.

Anim Dankwah OL, Howard

Howard offensive lineman Anim Dankwah has been a model of productivity since he stepped on the football field for the Howard Bison in 2019. He has been named to the All-MEAC team in each of the past two seasons, including a first-team selection in 2022.

Davius Richard QB, North Carolina Central

Last season, Davius Richard staked his claim as the best player in HBCU football and a certain NFL Draft prospect. Richard put together 2,661 passing yards and 25 touchdowns to go along with 788 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named MEAC Offensive Player of the Year and then led North Carolina Central to a win in the Celebration Bowl.

Torricelli Simpkins III OL, North Carolina Central

Torricelli Simpkins III played a huge part in Davius Richard’s historic season last year controlling the line of scrimmage on the Eagles’ offensive line. It was the contributions of Simpkins up front that allowed the Eagles to be fifth in points per game. He was named to the All-MEAC First Team.

Willie Drew DB, Virginia State

Rounding out the list is the only Division II player selected, Virginia State defensive back Willie Drew. With Drew in the Trojans’ secondary, it was a no-fly zone for opposing offenses. He snagged five interceptions and seven pass breakups. He added 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery en route to being named to the All-CIAA First Team.