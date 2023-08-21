You might also like

Former Texas Southern basketball player Justin Hopkins is headed to England.

Hopkins announced on Twitter that he had inked a deal with Team Newcastle Knights B.C., which plays in the National Basketball League’s (NBL) Division 1.

Last season, Newcastle finished the 26-game season with a 12-14 record, good for ninth in the 14-team division.

Hopkins, a Huntsville, Alabama native, began his collegiate career at Samford University, where he appeared in 34 games as a freshman, averaging 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per contest.

Hopkins then transferred to Texas Southern, where he would appear in 124 games, helping the team to a historic semifinal run in the 2019 Collegeinsider.com Tournament and SWAC Tournament crowns in 2021 and 2022.

Hopkins earned 2020-21 All-Preseson All-SWAC First Team honors and ended his Texas Southern career with averages of 7.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per contest.