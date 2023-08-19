After playing limited time in his preseason debut last weekend, former Jackson State linebacker James Houston was everywhere for the Detroit Lions.
Houston finished the game with six tackles (four solo), four tackles for loss (led team), a sack, and a quarterback hurry on Saturday.
.@Jthouston_4 with the third-down sack!#JAXvsDET
📺 Lions TV Network pic.twitter.com/pmTjHsQ6g2
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 19, 2023
After spending the first 10 weeks of his rookie season last year on the practice squad, Houston was promoted to the active roster and made the most of his opportunity, going on to have a historic seven-game run.
He recorded 12 tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight sacks, and a forced fumble. He recorded a sack in each of his first four games, becoming just the third rookie in NFL history to ever accomplish this feat.
This includes a three-sack performance on New Year’s Day against the Chicago Bears, tying a Detroit Lions single-game rookie record.
Leave a Reply