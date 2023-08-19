You might also like

Update: New England Patriots rookie Isaiah Bolden is now out of a Green Bay area hospital hours after he sustained a serious injury Saturday night against the Packers.

Bolden, who was carted off the field after colliding with a teammate in the fourth quarter, provided a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sunday morning.

Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys — I.B (@isaiahbolden23) August 20, 2023

The original version of this story appears below:

In what was a scary scene in Green Bay Saturday night, the Packers and Patriots suspended play in the fourth quarter after former Jackson State defensive back Isaiah Bolden had to be carted off the field.

With 10:29 left in regulation, Bolden sustained what appeared to be a head injury after colliding with Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson.

Bolden lay motionless on the field while athletic trainers and doctors rendered aid to the rookie. After several minutes, Bolden was transported from the field on a stretcher.

The TV crew says Isaiah Bolden is moving his feet & hands. Dear Lord let if be so. This frigging game pic.twitter.com/Dy1xHLDePH — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) August 20, 2023

Following a meeting involving Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Packers coach Matt LaFleur, referee John Hussey announced that the game was over.

In a statement, the Patriots indicated that Bolden “had feeling in all his extremities but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

The Patriots selected Bolden in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Jackson State. He was the only HBCU player taken in the April draft.