Tennessee State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has left the football team.

Vaughn’s abrupt departure was Initially reported by The Bluebloods and also confirmed to HBCU Sports by sources close to the program.

Pope was a four-star prospect out of Dinwiddie County High School in Virginia had offers from more than a dozen FBS schools before settling on Ohio State.

Pope appeared in games for the Buckeyes across four seasons, recording 21 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

His Buckeyes career came to a bizarre and abrupt end when became enraged after he attempted to substitute back in a game and was called back off the field, which led to Pope storming toward the tunnel, discarding his equipment into the crowd, and removing his jersey.

He was dismissed from the team the next day by Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

Pope then entered the transfer portal and later committed to Tennessee State the following April.

Last season Pope was tied for second on the team with 62 total tackles, a forced fumble, and four pass breakups. His gridiron exploits led to him being named to the All-OVC Defensive Second Team and a spot on the All-Newcomer Team.