When speaking of the factors that would weigh when selecting a university, class of 2024 defensive back Nathan Nwagwu said he wanted to compete at a school where he could eventually grow and position himself to play in the NFL.

Nwagwu found the school that checked all those boxes, as the McCalla, Alabama native has committed to Alabama State.

“I am looking for a program that has a plan to develop me as a player, a family atmosphere, coaches that have been where I ultimately want to be one day, which is the NFL, a great academic university where I can get a degree that will help me in the future and a university with an active alumni base.”

The three-star prospect announced his decision in a video with his father posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

Nwagwu, a rising senior, told Touchdown Alabama that he decided to commit now so he “can focus on playing and having a great season.”

Touchdown Alabama also scouts him as a player who “has the length, and the long arms college coaches are looking for at cornerback. He is a technically-sound corner who can match up man-to-man on an island and carries his own.”

Justin Smith, Director of Recruiting Touchdown Alabama, said the rangy defensive back has the length and ability to make tackles in open space and jumps out on film.

McAdory @McAdoryFB 2024 DB Nathan Nwagwu @nathan_nwagwu9 is a 6-foot-2 corner with extremely long arms, who will have an opportunity to jump on the recruiting scene this spring. His length and ability to make tackles in open space jump out on film. pic.twitter.com/ICnnRkIHUw — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) March 19, 2023

Nwagwu also had offers from Long Island University, Marshall; North Alabama; Southeast Missouri State; Tennessee Tech; UT Martin; and Mississippi Valley State.