Every year, some players have an extra chip on their shoulders to prove they are among the best talent HBCU football has to offer.

These are the players who unexpectantly produce at a high level despite little fanfare and turn the game upside down with a breakout season.

Here we will break down some players who have a chance to do so in the 2023 season.

Trazon Connley QB, Prairie View A&M

Although last season ended disappointingly for Prairie View A&M, the team got great production from longtime quarterback Trazon Connley.

Having been with the team since 2018, the 2022 season was the first time Connley got an opportunity to be the Panthers’ full-time starter.

He took full advantage of the opportunity passing for 1,462 yards and rushing for 661 yards scoring 24 total touchdowns.

Connley and Davius Richard were the only quarterbacks in HBCU football to record over 1,400 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, and 10 or more passing and rushing touchdowns.

Despite these impressive numbers, Connley was not named to the all-conference team last year, nor was he named to the all-conference preseason team this year.

Wesley Graves RB, North Carolina A&T

North Carolina A&T could change its name to Running Back University with all the great backs the program has produced over the past few years.

Tarik Cohen, Jah-Maine Martin, and Bhayshul Tuten all produced generational seasons for the Aggies cementing their names among the top running backs in HBCU football.

With Tuten now gone from the program, entering the transfer portal in the offseason, Wesley Graves will have his chance to make his mark for A&T.

Graves had a solid redshirt freshman season for the Aggies as the backup running back. He posted 320 rushing yards on 4.7 yards per carry and scored four rushing touchdowns.

The Aggies’ back was also effective in the passing game catching 10 passes for 92 yards and scoring a touchdown.

Dre Jones DL, Florida A&M

Florida A&M has been home to some of the best defensive talent in HBCU football in recent years.

This offseason, however, was not kind to the Rattlers’ defense, losing top players, including Isaiah Land, BJ Bohler, and Kamari Stephens (transfer portal).

New players will be tasked with filling the void that has been lost, and the most likely name to step up to the plate is defensive lineman Dre Jones.

In his first season with the Rattlers, transferring from Abilene Christian, Jones showed some potential that could itself in the 2023 season.

His best performance came against Alabama State, finishing with four tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.

More reps could bring more consistent production for the Rattlers’ defender.

Karl Ligon RB, Southern

In what was just his freshman season in 2022, Karl Ligon was a key factor in Southern’s run to the SWAC West division title and will be crucial in the team’s bid to go back-to-back.

He finished with 568 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns, including a season-high 92 rushing yards against Alcorn State.

Ligon will be a part of a loaded running back room featuring Alabama A&M transfer Gary Quarles and returning backs Jerodd Sims and Kendric Rhymes.

While Quarles is in his final year of eligibility, the remaining three still have multiple years left to make a lasting impact.

This will be the first of many opportunities for Ligon and the Jaguars’ running backs to cement themselves as the best running back group in HBCU football.

JD Martin RB, Jackson State

In the offseason, Jackson State lost 1,000-yard rusher Sy’Veon Wilkerson to the transfer portal. But the Tigers might already have a ready-made starting running back in JD Martin.

In his first two seasons with the Tigers, Martin has gotten minimal reps for the team, producing 400 total rushing yards on 90 attempts and four touchdowns.

His best opportunity to showcase his abilities came in 2021 when he put up 91 rushing yards on 12 attempts and scored a touchdown against Texas Southern.