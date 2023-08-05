You might also like

You might also like

Florida A&M just made a huge addition to its defensive line getting a transfer from its division rival.

Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman John Graves III announced he is committing to the Rattlers for his last year of eligibility.

Initially committing to Jackson State in April, Graves re-entered the transfer portal on July 31.

The new Rattlers defender played three seasons with Southeastern Louisiana, being named an all-conference honorable mention in 2021.

He compiled 54 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks in 21 games with the team.

Graves joins a Florida A&M team that was tabbed as the favorite to win the SWAC East in the conference’s preseason predicted order of finish.

He will be a welcome addition to a Rattlers’ defense that lost All-SWAC defender Kamari Stephens to the transfer portal last month.