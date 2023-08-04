You might also like

Last month at the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Football Media Day, Allen University announced a land deal that will eventually give the Yellowjackets a home stadium for football.

And they will have a welcoming committee in place by the time it reaches completion.

On Wednesday, AU athletic director Jasher Cox announced the formation of the Allen University Athletic Commission, a collaborative effort designed to improve the gameday experience for Yellowjacket fans.

“We are elated to implement this initiative that will better enable our campus community, fan base, and students to provide meaningful feedback regarding their game day experiences,” Cox said in a statement released by the university. “Our goal with the commission is to create a new dialogue that provides real-time feedback and suggestions to improve the game day experiences for all of our sporting events whenever necessary.”

Cox will chair the commission, comprised of head football coach Teddy Keaton, director of bands Jovon Milford, and several university staff members and students.

The AUAC is charged with offering feedback and suggestions for sporting events to staff members. Points of interest for the commission will be an improvement for all of Allen’s gameday experiences, such as ticket sales, tailgating, facilities, fan communications, and more.