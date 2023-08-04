You might also like

A North Carolina HBCU football standout turned a tryout into a roster spot on his home state NFL team.

Former North Carolina A&T defensive back Mac McCain was added to the Carolina Panthers roster on Friday following a seven-player workout, The Charlotte Observer reported.

McCain, who previously was on the rosters of the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles, will be part of the Panthers 90-man training camp roster.

The six-foot, 186-pounder appeared in two games for Philadelphia, both against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. He recorded 13 snaps on special teams in the Week 3 contest from 2021 and 31 total (11 defensive) in the season finale in 2022.