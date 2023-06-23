You might also like

Jackson State baseball coach Omar Johnson has been selected to manage the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team during training camp for international competition.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 56 premier non-draft eligible college players for a four-game Stars vs. Stripes intra-squad series in Cary, North Carolina, from June 23–29.

Johnson will coach the Stripes team and help USA Baseball in naming a final 26-man Collegiate National Team roster that will represent the United States in friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan later this summer.

This is the second straight year Johnson has coached with USA Baseball. Last August, he was a part of the new under-13 and under-14 Athlete Development Program.

Johnson, who just completed his 17th season as head coach of the Tigers, has led JSU to a winning season each year. Johnson has compiled over 530 wins, including seven division titles and two SWAC championships.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics