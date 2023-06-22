You might also like

Florida A&M University alumnus G. Scott Uzzell has been named Vice President/GM, North America, NIKE Inc.

He was previously President & CEO of Converse, Inc., where he was responsible for all aspects of the business globally and successfully returning the company to the basketball category.

Uzzell received his MBA from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in business from Florida A&M University.

Uzzell led the identification and development of a portfolio of high-growth brands for The Coca-Cola Company, including Honest Tea, ZICO Coconut Water, Fairlife Milk and Suja Juice, contributing to new revenue streams for the company.

Uzzell began his career within sales and marketing for companies such as Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola and Nabisco, before returning to Coca-Cola in 2000 in the Strategy & Planning division. Since then, he has held a number of leadership positions across its business, including McDonald’s U.S. Division.

In addition, Uzzell serves on the boards of State Bank and Trust Company; Fairlife, LLC; and Suja Juice Company.

You can get anywhere from FAMU 🔥 Congratulations to #FAMU Alumnus and #FAMUFoundation Board Member Scott Uzzell on recently being named the Vice President of @nike #NorthAmerica pic.twitter.com/d4wIwkyBS6 — FAMU Foundation – Office of University Advancement (@FAMUALUMNI1887) June 20, 2023

In 2021, Florida A&M announced a six-year agreement to make Nike the official athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment provider for the school. In addition, the school partnered with NBA legend LeBron James on an apparel and shoe deal.

Uzzell also currently serves as a board member with the Florida A&M Foundation.

Courtesy: SWAC