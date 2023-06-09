You might also like

One-time four-star wide receiver Quan Lee has committed to Florida A&M.

He announced his decision via Twitter Thursday evening, saying in part, “Last time I checked, it wasn’t one road to success!”

Lee played at Gainesville, Florida’s F. W. Buchholz High School, where he would finish as Alachua County’s all-time leading receiver with 2,894 yards.

Lee had 29 offers, initially committing to Miami before flipping to Central Florida. He was a redshirt as a freshman with the Knights.

Lee’s speed can threaten to take the top off a defense, and he also possesses the elusiveness to make defenders miss. Those abilities can also be utilized in the return game as well.