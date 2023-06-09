You might also like

Deion Sanders continued making his presence felt at HBCUs last week by visiting with newly named Prairie View A&M president Tomikia LeGrande.

During their June 1 meeting, which was caught on video and published Friday by Thee Pregame Show on its YouTube channel, Sanders congratulated LeGrande on what was her first day in her new role and praised Prairie View A&M’s facilities.

“This is beautiful. I remember coming here when we played 7-on-7 and the locker room was phenomenal,” said Sanders recounting his previous experience at Prairie View A&M.

LeGrande concurred talking about how she was impressed with the school’s facilities when she first got there.

“One of the things that stood out to me when I came through the athletic facility is the quality of the weight room and the facilities,” said LeGrande.

She also talked about how she appreciates the work Sanders is doing and how she felt it was important to be there for Bubba McDowell’s football mega camp.

“It’s a lot of talented students out there so, hopefully, they continue,” said LeGrande.

Sanders also heaped praise on Coach McDowell, saying he was a good guy and that he really cared about the kids.