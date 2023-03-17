NORFOLK — One of the top HBCU basketball coaches is being considered for a major Division I opening.

Norfolk State coach Robert Jones, who led the Spartans to NCAA Tournament appearances in two of the last three seasons, has been identified as a possible candidate for the vacant St. John’s job, according to the New York Post.

Jones is being considered along with Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

185 WINS and counting… #1 overall win percentage in MEAC

#1 conference win percentage in MEAC ELITE pic.twitter.com/0wvmpUgmDu — Norfolk State University Men’s Basketball (@NSU_BBALL) February 23, 2023

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Jones has also drawn interest from Buffalo, Georgia Southern and Temple. The newspaper reported that Jones interviewed with several schools over the years, including East Carolina and 2022 NCAA Tournament darling Saint Peter’s.

With success, it’s always going to be suitors,” Jones explained to The Virginian Pilot. “Yes, there have been a handful of schools who reached out to my agent. At the end of every year, you have to evaluate what’s best for you and your family. However, I’m the head coach at Norfolk State, and the university has been very good to me thus far.”

During his stint at Norfolk State, Jones has compiled a 188-136 record since 2014. He has led NSU to a pair of MEAC championships and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022. Jones was named MEAC Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2022.