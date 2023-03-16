You might also like

The Jackson State Tigers are postseason-ready as they are set to play Memphis in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

It will be the first time these two teams have faced each other since 2018 when Jackson State fell short of 68-67.

Memphis will hosts Jackson State on Thursday (7 p.m., ESPN+) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Jackson State had yet another incredible regular season, finishing 21-9 overall, including 17-1 against the SWAC to claim their fourth straight regular season title.

The Tigers came up short in their bid for a third straight tournament title when they lost on a game-winning shot at the buzzer against the eventual champion Southern Jaguars in the SWAC tournament semifinals.

Jackson State went 3-7 against non-conference opponents during the season, including wins over Power Five member Texas Tech and Southland conference champion Southeastern Louisiana.

They will be facing a Memphis team that finished with a 20-10 overall record and an 11-4 record in the American Athletic Conference.

Memphis was also eliminated in the semifinal round of their conference tournament, losing to the eventual conference champion East Carolina.

During the regular season, Memphis had its two highest-scoring contests against HBCU teams, securing one-sided victories over Howard (101-52) and North Carolina Central (92-66).

Players to Watch

Angel Jackson, Jackson State

Angel Jackson is Jackson State’s defensive anchor and she will need to be every bit of that for the Tigers to have a chance in this game.

The SWAC Defensive Player of the Year led the conference in blocks (2.4) and finished fourth in rebounding (6.9). Jackson was instrumental in the team’s win over Texas Tech recording 14 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

Madison Griggs, Memphis

Jackson State’s defense will need to keep an eye on Madison Griggs as she has unlimited range and is a threat from anywhere on the floor.

Griggs ranked among the top 3-point shooters in the country, averaging 2.6 made per game and a 35.7% percentage from deep.

In Memphis’ wins over Howard and North Carolina Central, she shot a combined 10-for-13 from 3-point range.