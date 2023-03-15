You might also like

Howard men’s basketball coach Kenneth Blakeney has been named the HBCU All-Stars Ben Jobe NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year.

This season, Blakeney led Howard to both regular season and MEAC Tournament crowns and a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1992.

HBCU All-Stars Ben Jobe NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year: Kenneth Blakeney – Howard University pic.twitter.com/PviS9yW8mP — HBCU All-Star Game (@HBCUAllStarGame) March 14, 2023

Blakeney is also a finalist for the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year and Hugh Durham Award, which is presented to the top mid-major coach in Division I basketball. Blakeney was also named the 2023 MEAC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year and named to the Advancement of Blacks In Sports (ABIS) men’s basketball coaching watch list.