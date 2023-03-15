You might also like

Former Alabama A&M wide receiver Dee Anderson is heading to the USFL.

Anderson has inked a deal with the New Orleans Breakers.

He will be reunited with his former quarterback and two-time Black College Football Player of the Year winner Aqeel Glass, who signed with the Breakers in December.

Anderson played for the Bulldogs during the 2021 season after previously playing for LSU and Oklahoma State.

He finished with 33 receptions for 493 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in nine games. He was named to the All-SWAC Second Team.

During the USFL’s first season, Anderson signed with the Tampa Bay Bandits who are currently on hiatus with many of its former players now playing for the revived Memphis Showboats.

The New Orleans Breakers are set to kick off their 2023 season on April 16 when they face the Pittsburgh Maulers airing on FS1 at 6:30 p.m. ET.