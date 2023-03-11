You might also like

Despite coming up short of another SWAC championship, the Jackson State Tigers are still postseason-bound as they have received an automatic qualifier bid for the WNIT.

Jackson State finished the regular season with a 21-9 overall and 18-1 against the SWAC and hoped to earn an at-large spot in the NCAA tournament. It was the fourth straight season Jackson State has won the regular season title.

In their bid for a three-peat as SWAC tournament champion, the Tigers came up short as they were eliminated in the semifinals against the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers lost in spectacular fashion on a last-second game-winner by Jaguars guard Aleighyah Fontenot in the SWAV tournament semifinals on Friday.

The WNIT bracket is set to be announced on Monday.