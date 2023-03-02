You might also like

The top draft-eligible players are set to put their skills on display this week in the ultimate prospect showcase at the NFL Combine.

Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land and Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Mark Evans II will represent HBCUs in Indianapolis in the combine that runs from Feb. 27 to March 6.

Both Land and Evans were recently selected in the USFL Draft.

FAMU LB Isaiah Land said he's put on 10 lbs this offseason. He's training in Ft. Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/MCaCujDkQR — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 1, 2023

The Rattlers’ defender is one of the most sought-after talents set to work out in the combine as he was featured on NFL.com’s 10 prospects to watch list.

He put himself on the map this offseason with a dynamic performance in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, recording a sack and a tackle for loss.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said this about Land, who was evaluated as an “average backup or special-teamer.”

Historically, a player with Land’s lack of mass and length would face an uphill battle trying to make it as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL, but his ability to threaten the pocket should generate interest from teams. Land is a very natural, instinctive rusher with the get-off, counters and fluidity to stress some tackles. He doesn’t have enough sand in his pants to hold up against the run and teams might try him as a 4-3 outside linebacker with sub-package rush ability off the edge. Land might need a year or two on a practice squad to continue to develop.

Evans has also received high praise for his mobility, footwork, fundamentals, and his ability to use his hands to control opposing defensive linemen.

With these tangible skills, the Golden Lions’ offensive lineman has a great chance to be in the NFL just like his fellow UAPB offensive lineman Terron Armstead.

But Evans as a prospect was considered a “candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad” player by Zierlein

