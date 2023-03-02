You might also like

Atlanta police have announced it has arrested a suspect in the killing of a Clark Atlanta baseball player.

According to Atlanta Police, sophomore Jatonne Sterling was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at 809 Beckwith St. SW, less than a mile from the CAU campus.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 1:42 p.m. EST and discovered Sterling with a gunshot injury. Police said he found to be “not alert, conscious, or breathing and was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

Law enforcement said Wednesday “the investigation remains highly active and ongoing at this time.”

Last night students from the AUC gathered to attend a candlelight vigil to celebrate and remember the life of Jatonne Sterling. The event was coordinated by CAU students in conjunction with the CAU Student Government Association. pic.twitter.com/1fRwGgiYf4 — Clark Atlanta Univ. (@CAU) March 2, 2023

Thursday afternoon Atlanta police arrested Keontay Holliman-Peoples, 25, in connection with Sterling’s death.

According to Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton, Sterling and Peoples knew each other. The two reportedly were involved in a dispute prior to the shooting.

“We know that Jatonne got inside that vehicle, there was some type of dispute that occurred inside the vehicles,” said Hampton. “We know there was an exchange of gunfire. I’m sure the follow-up questions are ‘Who had weapons?’ ‘Who shot who?’ and again, it’s still early on to identify.”

Investigators are still looking for another individual. who they believe was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Peoples was not a CAU student and had a criminal record. He was also injured in the shooting although it has yet to be ascertained what transpired.

Peoples was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and booked in to jail on complaints of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession/purchase of marijuana, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to CAU Police Chief Debra A. Williams, a unique partnership with the APD helped to bring about a quick arrest. Williams also said that video surveillance cameras located around campus also helped to piece the case together.

Students held a vigil in Jatonne’s honor and all classes were canceled Wednesday.