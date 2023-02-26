Jackson State baseball staged its second straight late-game comeback, this time erasing a six-run deficit to defeat Grambling 12-11 in 12 innings on day three of the Andre Dawson Classic.

In the 12th, Myles White walked and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jordon Smiley and a throwing error, allowing Smiley to move to second. After an intentional walk to Jaelen Williams, an error by Grambling allowed White to score the game-winning run.

On Saturday, JSU baseball trailed Prairie View A&M 4-1 after six innings before coming back to win 5-4.

On Sunday trailing 11-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Jackson State (5-2) began to chip away at the deficit. Daniel Bannon singled to left with one out before Jatavis Melton doubled to left as Bannon was out at home.

Ty Hill then walked, and a wild pitch allowed Melton to score. Following a walk to Bret Mersman and a single by Smiley to load the bases, Williams’ infield single scored Hill to cut the deficit to 11-7.

In the seventh, Bannon reached on a fielder’s choice with two out. Melton then walked, and Hill was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Mersman was then hit by a pitch to score Bannon before Smiley walked to score Melton. Hill then scored on a wild pitch to cut the margin to 11-10.

In the ninth, Hill’s two-out RBI double scored Bannon, who doubled to lead off the inning, to tie the score.

Hill (3-for-5, three runs, three RBI) and Smiley (2-5, one run scored, three RBI) each homered in the first (Hill solo homer, Smiley two-run homer) to the game at 3-3. JSU trailed 7-5 after two innings, 10-5 after three, and 11-5 in the sixth before the comeback.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics