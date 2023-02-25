You might also like

You might also like

Shedeur Sanders was a record-setting quarterback during his brief stint at Jackson State.

He led the Tigers to consecutive SWAC championships and a pair of appearances in the Celebration Bowl.

Despite Sanders leaving Jackson State to follow his father, Deion Sanders to Colorado, the signal-caller added another honor as he was named Black College Football Player of the Year Saturday.

He will be presented the Deacon Jones Trophy, named after the legendary HBCU player and inaugural Black College Football Hall of Fame inductee.

🏈 BREAKING NEWS 🏈@GoJSUTigersFB QB SHEDEUR SANDERS wins Deacon Jones Trophy as the 2022 Black College Football Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/tFSoP6kIkc — BlackCollegeFootball (@BCFHOF) February 25, 2023

The Award recognizes the most outstanding football player from HBCUs that embodies the rich tradition of athletic excellence and integrity.

During this past spring season, Sanders threw for 3,372 yards with 40 passing touchdowns while rushing for 173 yards with five rushing touchdowns in 2022. He had 349 passing yards and four touchdowns, in addition to one rushing touchdown, in a loss to NC Central in the Celebration Bowl, his final game at Jackson State. He was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2021 out of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas.

The Black College Football Player of the Year was voted on by a four-member Selection Committee, which is composed of Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founders James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams, Power News Radio Network’s Ty Miller, and ESPN ​analyst Jay Walker.