As the 2023 USFL Draft continues, two top HBCU names had their names come off the board in the fifth round.

Former Florida A&M All-SWAC linebacker Isaiah Land was taken with the 33rd overall pick to the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Land put himself on the map on the heels of a spectacular 2021 season. He finished with 43 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 19.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass breakups.

We've got a good feeling about this one 🙌 With the 33rd pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft, we select Isaiah Land 👏 pic.twitter.com/mG5dIXDwsV — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) February 21, 2023

The All-American led the Rattlers to their first FCS Playoff appearance in 20 years and was named the Buck Buchanan award winner.

In eight games this past season, Land had another good year. He posted 23 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two pass breakups.

Land shined in this year’s Senior Bowl recording a sack and a tackle for loss.

With the 39th pick in the fifth round of the USFL Draft, the New Jersey Generals selected former Jackson State cornerback Dejahn Warren.

Warren committed to Jackson State following a stellar JUCO career in lieu of offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Penn State.

He put up 51 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and an interceptions in his three seasons with the Tigers.

Jackson State's De’Jahn "Nugget" Warren ran unofficial times of 4.36 to 4.48 seconds in the 40 at the HBCU Combine / @HBCULegacyBowl, per @JohnJHendrix of @SaintsNews for @hbculegends . pic.twitter.com/iSWtuJUil3 — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) February 20, 2023

Warren made headlines running an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.36 and 4.48.