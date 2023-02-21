You might also like

The Howard University swim and dive team — the only HBCU program in the country — received the ultimate cosign in sports by being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The cover, entitled “Nobody In America Can Offer What We Have,” is a part of the publication’s digital daily cover. It is the first time an all-Black college swimming program has been featured.

The long-form feature chronicles how head coach Nicholas Askew, who leads both the men’s and women’s teams, slowly constructed the program into national contenders.

In a sport plagued by issues of representation, Howard University coach Nic Askew isn’t just building a strong swimming program. He’s building something bigger: https://t.co/jNXA63aa2V pic.twitter.com/hmoWcj3jXS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 1, 2023

The men and women are 6-2 and 5-3 overall, respectively, and are currently competing in the NEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Geneva, Ohio.

On the tournament’s first day, the Howard men not only won in the men’s 800-yard freestyle relay but broke the NEC record with a time of 6:35.84 and won team Gold. The Howard women finished fourth in the women’s 800-yard freestyle relay, with a time of 7:37.25.

The top-three finishers for the men were Miles Simon, Mark-Anthony Beckles, Reese Samuel and Luke-Kennedy Thompson. As for the women, it was Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson, Zuzu Nwaeze, Skylar Debnam and Madison Freeland who led the way.

@sports.illustrated In a sport plagued by issues of representation, Howard University coach Nic Askew isn’t just building a strong program; he’s building something bigger. ♬ original sound – Sports Illustrated

Both teams will have the chance to win their first conference titles in over three decades as the men are currently first, with 40 teams points. The women are fourth with 30 points after the first day of competition.

The championships conclude on Saturday before Howard heads to compete in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) National invitational Championships on March 9.