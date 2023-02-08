You might also like

Monday night’s Jackson State – Arkansas Pine Bluff game was a hotly contested, hard-fought matchup that required double overtime to settle it.

Jackson State emerged victorious, squeezing out an 88-84 win, but an unfortunate incident briefly overshadowed a game at one point.

With 3:25 remaining in regulation, attention turned from the action on the court to the UAPB bench, where several players became involved in a verbal back-and-forth with fans. Arkansas-Pine Pine Bluff coaches became joined in on the exchange fracas, transitioning from peacemakers to active participants before players had to pull them away.

Fortunately, for all involved parties, eventually cooler heads prevailed and the game was able to resume without further incident.

Requests for comment to Arkansas Pine Bluff, Jackson State, and the SWAC were not returned.