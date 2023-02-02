You might also like

You might also like

Grambling State University has announced the 2023 football schedule, and it’s sure to be an exciting season under second-year head coach, Hue Jackson.

The 2023 slate features four home games, three road games, and four neutral site classics.

The Tigers open the 2023 campaign with a trip to Harrison, N.J., just outside of New York City, to take on Hampton University at Red Bull Arena on Sept. 2. The last time these teams played each other was on Sept. 2, 2006, when the Pirates edged the Tigers 27-26 in overtime.

Grambling State then heads down to Baton Rouge, La. To face LSU in the first-ever meeting between the two storied programs on Sept. 9.

The G-Men return to the friendly confines of Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium for their home opener on Sept. 16 versus Florida Memorial.

The Tigers stay in Grambling for another week when the black & gold welcome Texas Southern to town on Sept. 23.

Grambling State wraps up the month of September with a showdown against Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

GSU opens October with a trip to Lorman, Miss. to face Alcorn State on Oct. 7,

Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 14, where the Tigers will go head-to-head against Alabama A&M.

Following a bye week, Grambling State takes on Bethune-Cookman in the final home game of the year on Oct. 28.

The Tigers kick off November in Mobile, Ala. when GSU squares off against Alabama State in the Inaugural Port City Classic at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Nov. 4, before heading to Pine Bluff, Ark. for a date with Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 11.

Grambling State wraps up the regular season on Nov. 25 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. When the G-men take on Southern University in the 50th annual Bayou Classic.

Courtesy: Grambling State Athletics