The 2023 Jackson State University football schedule was announced Wednesday as the two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions begin a new chapter in the storied legacy of the program.

New Head Coach T.C. Taylor, the 22nd head coach in JSU football history, takes the reigns of his alma mater with the goal of beginning and ending the 2023 season in Atlanta.

The Taylor era will open in Atlanta Aug. 26 as Jackson State will play in the MEAC / SWAC Challenge Kickoff against South Carolina State at Center Parc Stadium in a rematch of the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl.

JSU will then travel to South Florida for the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic, opening conference play against Florida A&M on Sept. 3 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Tigers will then travel to play a non-conference contest at Southern Sept. 9 in a rematch of the 2022 Cricket SWAC Championship Game.

Jackson State’s final non-conference game on Sept. 16 will take the Tigers to Texas State of the Sun Belt Conference. It will be JSU’s first contest against an FBS team since facing Louisiana-Monroe in 2021.

JSU will open a four-game home schedule in the W.C. Gorden Classic Sept. 23 against SWAC foe Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Following a bye week, JSU will open a four-game October slate against Alabama A&M Oct. 7 in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile, Ala. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Jackson State will celebrate homecoming in an Oct. 14 matchup against Alabama St. at The Vet.

The Tigers will then play their final two road games of the regular season at Mississippi Valley St. Oct. 21 and at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Oct. 28.

JSU will spend the final month of the season at home, hosting Texas Southern on Nov. 4, with the regular season finale set for Nov. 18 against Alcorn.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics