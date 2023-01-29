Virginia Union University’s Robert Osborne recorded a double-double by scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as VUU defeated Shaw University 73-70 on Saturday at Barco-Stevens Hall.

Five different Panthers scored in double-figures as the Panthers raised their record to 18-4 on the season and 8-2 in the CIAA.

VUU’s Keleaf Tate scored 14 points while Tahj Harding scored 12 points. Union’s Raemaad Wright scored 11 points and Mahzi Thames added 10 points.

“We knew coming in that Shaw can score the basketball, so the goal was to get off to a good start defensively and we did a great job in the first half defending their three-point shooters,” said VUU head coach Jay Butler. “I thought in the second we came out a little flat on defense and careless with ball on offense then Shaw started hitting shots to cut into the lead. It was good to see five players score in double figures, but we must play better defensively, take care of the basketball, and make our free throws if we want to be playing in March.”

Courtesy: Virginia Union Athletics