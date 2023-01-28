You might also like

South Carolina State will play an 11-game football schedule during the 2023 campaign. The slate includes six road games and five home contests at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

Five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchups are on the schedule. SC State will renew its rivalry with The Citadel and meet two Football Bowl Subdivision opponents – Charlotte and Georgia Tech on the road and Tennessee Tech at home. Both Charlotte and Tennessee Tech are first-time opponents for SC State.

SC State opens the 2023 campaign against Jackson State (Aug. 26) in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge The Bulldogs will then hit the road for contests at Charlotte (Sept. 2) and Georgia Tech (Sept. 9).

Following the first (Sept. 16) of two bye weeks during the campaign, the Bulldogs will host Southern Conference foe The Citadel (Sept. 23) in their home opener. It will mark the first time in three seasons that SC State will have played a home game in September.

After a second open date (Sept. 30), SC State will host Virginia Lynchburg (Oct. 7) for a second consecutive season.

Other home contests are Tennessee Tech (Oct. 14), Howard (Nov. 4, Homecoming), and Morgan State (Nov. 11). Additional road games include Delaware State (Oct. 21), North Carolina Central (Oct. 28), and Norfolk State (Nov. 18).

The Bulldogs will close out the 2023 schedule with five straight MEAC games, beginning with Delaware State and ending with Norfolk State.

Courtesy: South Carolina State Athletics