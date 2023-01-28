You might also like

Southern offensive lineman and Hampton safety Ali Shackley ate the latest participants in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl.

We are proud to announce that Southern OL JEREMIAH STAFFORD (@finesse_kid70) has been selected for the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl! ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/YC6FviTBc4 — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) January 27, 2023

Strafford, the Ocala, Florida product garnered SWAC All-Conference Second Team honors and was a key contributor on an offensive line that opened up holes for the second most prolific rushing attack in the SWAC, averaging 201.9 yards per game.

We are proud to announce that Hampton S ALI SHOCKLEY (@Ali_shockley24) has been selected for the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl! ✊🏿https://t.co/uYxrUPHM3D pic.twitter.com/Cs6aCARZiR — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) January 26, 2023

Shockley’s play this season garnered All-CAA Third Team honors. He had a team-high 90 tackles on the season for the Pirates and also had two interceptions.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl will be played Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 3 p.m. and can be viewed on the NFL Network.