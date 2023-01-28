You might also like

GRAMBLING, La. — Grambling State continued its winning ways with a 78-66 win over Jackson State on Saturday in a SWAC clash.

The Tigers (6-15, 5-3) had two players score in double figures, led by Chase Adams, who had 13 points and seven assists. Zeke Cook tacked on 13 points and six rebounds and Keiveon Hunt added six points and two steals.

Led by Cook’s three offensive rebounds, Jackson State did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 12 boards that resulted in eight second-chance points.

Jackson State struggled out of the gate, falling behind 38-28 heading into halftime.

Grambling kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 48-35 advantage before Jackson State went on a 7-0 run to shrink the deficit to 48-42 with 15:51 to go in the contest.

Grambling responded and outscored the Tigers the rest of the way, ending the game with a final score of 78-66. Jackson State took care of business in the paint, recording 20 of its 38 points in the lane.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics