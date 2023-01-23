You might also like

The Hawks of Maryland-Eastern Shore remained the hottest team in the MEAC overcoming a 16-point deficit to secure a 59-58 win over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

This win improves UMES’ record to 11-8 overall and 4-1 in the MEAC. They are now in a three-way tie at the top of the conference with Morgan State and Howard.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central had their three-game win streak snapped to drop their record to 10-9 overall and 3-2 against the MEAC.

UMES guard Donchevell Nugent came off the bench to lead the Hawks with 13 points and six steals (both season-highs). Zion Styles also chipped in 13 points with four rebounds and three steals.

North Carolina Central’s Justin Wright led all scorers with 19 points and five rebounds. Eric Boone recorded a full line with 9 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks.

The Eagles kept the momentum going getting out to an 18-6 lead with 9:46 remaining in the first half. UMES did their best to keep the game close but NC Central answered going into halftime up 33-20.

Although the Hawks continued to battle, NC Central remained in control going up 58-51 with 1:32 left in the game. That was until UMES ended the game on a 7-0 run to win it.