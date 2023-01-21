Count Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James as another high-profile figure who expressed disappointment that Ed Reed will no longer be the head coach at Bethune-Cookman.

Reed announced on Saturday in an Instagram live video that his pending contract to be installed as head coach would not be ratified and claimed the school had forced him out.

Prior to the relationship between Reed and B-CU officially dissolving, he and James were on the school’s campus touring the grounds and greeting students, as featured in a YouTube video.

Reed also gathered members of the football, volleyball, track and basketball teams to participate in a campus cleanup.

And according to the former Miami Hurricane and NFL running back, more high-powered and influential help was on the way to transform Bethune-Cookman.

James said this on Instagram after Reed announced he and Bethune-Cookman would not be moving forward:

“Sometimes We’re our own worst enemy,” he wrote. “I Hate for those kids not getting a chance to witness ‘What makes the great, GREAT’…. Your Vision and the outside support was about to have a greater impact than most realized …. But (shout out to @shaq and those other Billionaires you had ready to invest in your vision and build new facilities at Cookman.”