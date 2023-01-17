Tennessee State head coach Eddie George was among a host of athletic luminaries who were honored at the 18th Annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award ceremony.

George, along with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton, former NBA All-Star Luol Deng, and women’s basketball great Nancy Lieberman, were celebrated during the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium for their “dedication and contributions to the positive progression of society and establishing a foundation for future leaders via their sporting exploits in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Established in 2020, the Tamara and Edward George Legacy Fund operates to positively impact the community by providing financial and community support to organizations and individuals that support excellence in education, entertainment, and entrepreneurship, including providing funds for high-qualified programming and enrichment opportunities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eddiegeorge2727 (@eddiegeorge2727)

Appearing on The Rise and Grind podcast, George said that “Dr. King was the perfect example of what selflessness is. I don’t know if he died a rich man in terms of money, but he definitely died a wealthy man in terms of his God-given purpose and what he was able to do, and the impact he had on the world”