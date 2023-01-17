The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils football team will be moving forward without one of its top defenders as defensive lineman Jalen Bell has announced he has committed to Tennessee State.

The junior lineman comes to Tennessee State ahead of offers from Eastern Kentucky, Tarleton State, Murray State, Prairie View A&M, Alcorn State, Norfolk State, and Florida A&M.

Bell recorded 113 total tackles (55 solo), 26.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in 30 career games with Mississippi Valley State. He has been named to the Phil Steele All-SWAC third team in each of the past two seasons.

I thank god for getting me to this point in my life I appreciate everyone who reached out and recruited me. This was the hardest decision of my life. After discussing with my family and praying many times I WILL BE ATTENDING TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY 🐯. pic.twitter.com/DiVlJkNOGs — JALEN BELL🌎 (@humblejay99) January 16, 2023

This is a rebuilding period for the Delta Devils who are entering their first season under new head coach Kendrick Wade.

In addition to moving on from transfers Bell and Caleb Johnson (transferred to Prairie View), they will also be without star defensive lineman Ronnie Thomas who is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bell is now one of two former SWAC defenders to transfer to Tennessee State in the offseason along with Arkansas-Pine Bluff linebacker Monroe Beard III.

In what was Eddie George’s second season with the team this past year, the Tigers finished with a 4-7 overall record and a 2-3 record against the Ohio Valley Conference.