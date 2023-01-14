You might also like

For the first time in MEAC/SWAC Challenge history, we will have a Celebration Bowl rematch as the game’s featured matchup when the reigning SWAC champion Jackson State face South Carolina in Atlanta.

This is the first time these two teams have met since South Carolina State handily beat Jackson State 31-10 in the 2021 Celebration Bowl.

The Bulldogs will be making the program’s fifth appearance in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, the most of any team in the game’s history.

Although the Bulldogs hold a 3-1 record, they were unsuccessful in their most recent outing, losing 14-8 to Southern in 2017.

SAVE THE DATE! The MEAC/SWAC Challenge is just around the corner….this matchup should look familiar 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Mx9svZOQc — Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge (@MEAC_SWAC) January 14, 2023

Meanwhile, this will be Jackson State’s third MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the first game under new head coach T.C. Taylor.

The Tigers are looking for their first win in the Challenge after losing their previous two appearances to Bethune-Cookman in 2019 and Hampton in 2008.

Jackson State is the first SWAC champion to appear in the game since Grambling State in 2009

In the game’s history, the reigning SWAC champion has played in the MEAC/SWAC challenge four times and has lost on each occasion.