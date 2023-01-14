You might also like

Friday afternoon Texas Southern held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new athletic strength and conditioning facility.

The 6,000-square-foot multimillion-dollar facility, termed “a game changer” by vice president of intercollegiate athletics Kevin Granger, will include a new weight training area, physical therapy space, student counseling services, offices for strength and conditioning staff, and more.

Speaking to the school’s website, Granger said the facility will assist future recruits.

“The first thing today’s society and student-athletes look at are facilities. We want to provide today’s student-athletes and the ones in the future with first-class facilities when they attend Texas Southern. This will allow us to move the program forward and make an impact. I want to thank our Board of Regents and President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young for providing the resources to help execute our vision as this is the first step of what’s to come down the line for TSU.

“We’re a Division I program, and we need to start a look and feel in like a Division I program,” Granger told Sports Illustrated.

Texas Southern administrators project the facility will be completed by the end of 2023 or early 2024.