On Tuesday, Tuskegee officially introduced longtime assistant Aaron James as the program’s football coach.

“I am excited about an opportunity to share what I’ve learned with my brothers of Tuskegee,” said James during an introductory press conference. “I am proud of the accomplishments of my former student-athletes, and I’d like to see Golden Tigers strength as a force in similar ways.”

Previously, James served as a participant in the NFL Coaching Academy and as the offensive coordinator at Bethune-Cookman. Prior to Bethune-Cookman, he spent nine years at Miles College, where he served as the offensive coordinator, for three years before serving as the quarterback coach.

He has been a part of four SIAC championship squads while also coaching on a 2012 Miles staff that made its first-ever Division II playoff appearance.

But James also has a history with Tuskegee, too. He was a star quarterback for Tuskegee from 1998-2001, where he compiled an impressive record of 42-5 as a starter.

James has the most wins of any signal-caller in Golden Tigers history, winning three SIAC championships during his career, including an HBCU national championship in 2001.

“I am thrilled to welcome Coach James as our new head coach,” said President Charlotte P. Morris. “His work last season with Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin showed us the dedication to our student-athletes and our football program. I am looking forward to seeing his recruitment efforts this season and how he stacks our team for success next fall.”

Courtesy: Tuskegee Athletics