You might also like

You might also like

Jackson State cornerback De’Jahn Warren was selected to take part in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl.

We are proud to announce that Jackson State University CB DE’JAHN WARREN (@D4Warren) has been selected for the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl! ✊🏿https://t.co/uYxrUPHM3D pic.twitter.com/WKcVjEK8Fp — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) January 9, 2023

Warren was the 2020 No.1 junior college prospect in the county coming out of Lackawanna Community College (PA) and was heavily recruited by Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Tennessee.

He initially committed to Georgia, however, Warren flipped to Jackson State as one of Deion Sanders’ major recruiting wins.

In the 28 games, Warren recorded 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and six passes defended.

The 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl will be played Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 3:00 pm CST and will air on the NFL Network.