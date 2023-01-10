You might also like

The University of Louisiana at Monroe running backs coach Tony Hull will be the next Grambling offensive coordinator.

Hull, who formerly worked at NASA for three years, has previously coached at the University of Kansas from 2016-19. At Kansas, he coached now Cincinnati Bengals running back Pooka Williams to back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

He then spent a season at the University of Hawaii in 2020, where he was the co-offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach.

Hull assumes command of a Grambling offense that ranked sixth in the SWAC in scoring at 23.8 points per game and was fourth in rushing, with 148.1 yards per game, and 11th in passing at 143.3 yards per contest.