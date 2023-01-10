Deion Sanders might have left Jackson State but his heart hasn’t.

Appearing on CBS Mornings with Gayle King and NFL on CBS analyst Nate Burleson, Sanders explained what he will miss most about the university and city he made an impact on for nearly three years.

“The people,” said Sanders, who is now head coach at Colorado. “We can always say we want to change the culture, but until you change the people, you cannot fathom to change the culture.

“I’m going to miss so many of the people that are in that university, that are amongst the city, that were just a blessing to me, my kids as well as the program. I’m going to truly miss the people. If it wasn’t for Jackson, I wouldn’t be here.”

During his time at Jackson State Sanders led the Tigers to a pair of SWAC championships, was named FCS Coach of the Year and drew national attention to the football program.

Sanders also addressed criticism for leaving Jackson State to take the coveted Power Five job, calling some of the opinions “ignorant.”

”I never listen to my critics because my critics have critics,” said Sanders. “… You have to understand that there’s a group of persons that are not progressive that don’t want it and not trying to get it. They don’t want to work. They don’t want to dominate. They’re sitting there idle and pointing fingers.”