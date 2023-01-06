You might also like

You might also like

Virginia State remained unbeaten in CIAA play with a 66-52 win over Winston Salem State in a nationally televised game Thursday night.

The Trojans improved to 11-4 overall and 4-0 in the CIAA. WSSU fell to 10-3 and 2-2 in conference play in a game that was broadcast on HBCU GO as part of a doubleheader featuring the men’s and women’s teams.

Terrence Hunter-Whitefield led Virginia State with 24 points and Zach Newkirk and Francis Fitzgerald each had 13 points.

Jaylen Alston led the Rams with 16 points, while Jaylon Gibson finished with nine points, and Jermey Dixon scored eight. DyQuavis Wilkins added seven points to the stat sheet.

The Trojans opened the game with a 26-6 scoring run. Jon Hicklin hit a lay-up with 7:31 to play in the first half to make the score 26-8. The Rams had a few stops on defense and went into the half only down 10, 33-22.

VSU opened the second half on a 6-1 scoring run. VSU increased their lead to 22 with 11:24 remaining in the game. Jeremy Dixon hit back-to-back threes to cut into VSU’s lead making the score, 53-36 with 8:06 to play in the game.

A quick turnover and then a steal by Samage Teel put the Rams down 13, 57-44 with 3:26 to play.

Courtesy: Winston Salem State Athletics